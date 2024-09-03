An Anoka church plans on opening a coffee shop to help those in need

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A church in Anoka is expanding its reach in the community by serving up a cup of coffee.

Compassion Church is planning on opening up its own coffee shop on Main Street next month to help those in need.

The main mission is to help people impacted by homelessness.

“It’s where people gather and build relationships,” said Pastor Rob Bergfalk. “It’s a way for us to show care, concern and compassion to those in need and those in the community.”