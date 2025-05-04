Annual Earth Fest Expo introduces Fix-It Clinic

Folks were getting ready for spring on Saturday by appreciating their planet at the annual Earth Fest Expo at Saint Marys University in Rochester.

The event is hosted by Olmsted County in partnership with Reuse MN.

This year is the first time the expo has included a way for people to repair their old stuff as an alternative to just tossing them aside.

It’s an effort to keep waste out of landfills when people are still able to get use out of their items.

People are invited to bring in common household objects that may need fixing, and then community volunteers make it good as new.

One of the volunteers, Jim Frost, said he’s been fixing things all his life and he’s happy to use that skill to help out members of his community.

“When they have this fix it clinic, we’re actually doing two good things. For the people that own the parts that we fix, we’re saving them money, and at the same time, we’re cutting down on the age of our landfills, so two good things, out of one project,” said Frost.

The Earth’s Expo also placed a large focus on educating the public on ways to make the environment more sustainable, with even the young ones doing their part to help.

“I’m really glad that other people can be able to see me and be able to learn and hopefully they can help also,” said Steven Teixeira, an attendee at the expo.

Over 40 vendors were on display on Saturday.

The event is expected to continue next year. If you are interested in signing up in the future, you can click here.