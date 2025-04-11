Annual community cleanup date set in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Later this month, river shorelines, city parks, downtown streets, and more public spaces in Austin will get cleaned up by dozens of volunteers.

For the third consecutive year, Austin Cares: Community Cleanup will work to remove hundreds of pounds of litter and debris from most areas enjoyed by the public.

The project is led by United Way of Mower County, Cedar River Watershed District, and Austin Parks and Recreation Department. The project drew more than 100 volunteers last year.

The cleanup is set for 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. It will start at the Veterans Pavilion at Community Bandshell Park (104 9th Place SW). Volunteers can begin checking in at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion where they can enjoy free coffee and doughnuts before heading out at any time.

“This truly is a feel-good event for all volunteers because they’re working together and seeing the results of their efforts to beautify the community,” said Karem Salas Ramirez, community impact coordinator for United Way of Mower County, via a press release.

Garbage bags will be provided along with a limited number of litter grabbers that help reach litter in difficult spots such as in the water or in a tree branch.

“With Austin’s major flooding last June, there’s still debris around from that, including on branches, that makes our annual cleanup efforts even more needed,” said Tim Ruzek, Cedar River Watershed District’s outreach coordinator, via a press release.

Those interested in helping are encouraged to sign up online here, but walkups are welcomed the morning of the cleanup. For more information, contact the United Way at 507-437-2313.