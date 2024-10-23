Animals arrive in Minnesota following Hurricane Helene

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A group of animals that were impacted by Hurricane Helene are now in Minnesota looking for their forever homes.

Right now, they are being held at Ruff Start Rescue as crews arrived with 17 cats and seven dogs from areas of Tennessee and North Carolina. Ruff Start says the animals are all heading to their foster homes on Tuesday night.

“We make sure that the fosters have all of their supplies, so when they get here we have everything ready to go, and then they see our vet techs, and they go through vetting and we make sure that if they need any vetting today we look them over, make sure they’re healthy, and they’re good to go,” said Executive Director Azure Davis.

We’re told the animals should be available for adoption on Ruff Start Rescue’s website by the end of the week.