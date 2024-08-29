Animal Rescue League of Iowa asks for donations after finding dozens of cats trapped in hot van

(ABC 6 News) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for help from the public.

According to a Facebook post, the organization is asking for donations after their Animal Welfare and Response Team assisted police in Mason City with the rescue of dozen of cats that were trapped inside of a van.

“Cats were everywhere inside the van with no access to food or water. A test of ammonia levels showed they were dangerously high. Sadly, the cats were not the only ones who were suffering in these toxic, soon-to-be deadly conditions, their owner was in the van as well. It was a heartbreaking sight,” the post read.

In total, the team removed 29 cats from the van and got them into air-conditioned vehicles where they could be tended to. They were then taken back to the shelter where vets continued to monitor them.

To donate, head to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa website or Venmo @ ARL-Iowa.