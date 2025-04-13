Anglers celebrate Stream Trout Fishing opener

Anglers celebrate the Minnesota Stream Trout Fishing Opener in Chatfield

(ABC 6 News) – Trout fishing season is back in Minnesota, as over 100 anglers cast their rods on opening day Saturday, eager to get out into the water, during the 4th annual 3 Rivers Outdoor Expo and Trout Classic in Chatfield.

“It’s really just kind of a goal of us to you know, give back, and help the next generation learn,” said Joe Klomps, Reel Midwest Team Member.

These fisherman are excited to get back into action after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to these types of events.

“Coronavirus had kind of killed off the trout classic, the fire department had been putting on so we had a few people in those first couple of years go, “hey when’s the tournament, when’s the tournament, so we brought that back last year, and also brought back the tradition of the pancake breakfast this year,” Klomps said.

Thanks to Reel Midwest Fishing, it’s as if the opener classic never left, bringing together those who love the sport the most, and letting them pass on their enjoyment of trout fishing to the next generation, along with some prize incentives.

“I’ve got a couple free items in the place that they are hosting it. I got a calendar, a couple of fishing lures,” said Kingston Nelson, a kid in attendance.

For some, it goes beyond just fishing, as all the money raised goes to the Chatfield FFA, a student leadership organization, and a local girl named Millie, who is currently in a battle with Leukemia.

“All proceeds from the door and the silent auction today are going towards Milly,” said Klomps.

Millie’s family has already raised over $15,000 on a Go Fund Me. A link to donate can be found here.

The event on Saturday raised close to $5,000 as a whole, including $1,000 towards the Chatfield FFA and close to $4,000 from the expo and trout classic.