Anderson Memorials in Austin ransacked

Police were called to Anderson Memorials around 9 this morning and now they’re looking for who did it.

The business described the criminal’s actions as disrespectful.

“To come in and just go through and ransack things it’s very heartbreaking that someone would even think of doing that,” Anderson Memorials owner Kyle Larson said.

An employee made an emergency call to police after computers, cash, even a bike were swiped from Anderson Memorials sometime before Wednesday morning.

“They kind of ransacked everything, they pulled open every drawer, every filing cabinet, looking for whatever they could find,” Larson said.

It’s more than just money according to Anderson Memorials owner, Kyle Larson.

He said one of the stolen computers held year’s worth of artwork and designs the business was working on.

While Larson said it’s not entirely irreplaceable, it will take a lot of work.

“A lot of our artwork is all done by hand, we’ll go though we’ll hand draw everything, then we scan that into our computer and then we refine it onto the computer and make it a usable image for our engravement process.”

Thankfully though, no personal information was compromised in the scare. Larson is grateful to the employees, law enforcement, and community members who are standing behind them.

“Police are doing everything they can and a lot of the neighbors, and neighboring businesses are keeping an eye out.”

While police investigate, all Larson and the rest of the memorial shop can do for now is hope justice comes soon.

“Doing these memorials, it’s such an honor to be apart of all these different people’s lives.”

Despite this incident, Larson doesn’t expect business to slow down and is planning on installing more security cameras around the perimeter of the store.

They’re asking for anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the computer, or anyone with any information about the incident itself to contact them or law enforcement.