Anderson Farms dog breeders’ mistreatment case put on hold; FCSO to inspect animals’ condition in interim

(ABC 6 News) – Two dog breeders accused of animal mistreatment got a reprieve this week.

As of Tuesday, April 8, two new documents were publicly entered in Anderson Farm owners Donald Norval Anderson and Elham Alayyoub’s cases — continuances for dismissal.

According to the new filings, the case will be paused for 8 months — during which the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office will inspect the Anderson Farms property after 3 months have elapsed, then after 6 months.

During those checks, the FCSO and, optionally, a veterinarian will check on the welfare of any animals kept on the property, as well as the condition of the kennels.

According to the LeRoy business’ Facebook page, the two have several new German Shepherds.

Anderson Farms’ legal cases

In February of 2024, the FCSO seized several German Shepherds from Anderson Farms because of concerns that the animals were malnourished and kept in filthy kennels.

Anderson and Alayyoub argued that their dogs should be returned, citing health concerns they said made it impossible to keep the dogs outside of the kennels.

The pair filed a civil suit against the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, but judge Jeremy Clinefelter sided with the sheriff’s office and Animal Humane Society.

He ruled that the dogs would not be returned to Anderson Farm.

Most of the Anderson Farm dogs seized in 2024 were adopted out to new families — though one was euthanized by the shelter.

The civil case overlapped with the current criminal case, in which both owners were charged with 9 counts of mistreatment of animals.

That criminal case is now paused and on track for dismissal, pending the inspection results.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson said Tuesday that the case could be reopened if there were “new violations of the law.”