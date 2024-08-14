Amy Klobuchar, Royce White win nominations for U.S. Senate in Minnesota primary election

(ABC 6 News) — It was a quick decision, but Amy Klobuchar has once again won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Minnesota primary election.

As of this publication, Klobuchar has claimed 94% of the vote with 66% reporting.

On the Republican side, Royce White won the nomination in a somewhat tighter race. As of this publication, Royce holds 39% of the vote with 65% reporting, but he holds a nine-point lead over his closes competitor, Joe Fraser.

For full Minnesota primary election results, click here.