Amid staffing struggles, Chatfield applies for rural EMS funding

(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for a $24 million emergency aid package aimed at bolstering rural ambulance services across Minnesota.

The aid package was passed back in May, and also includes $6 million dedicated to an innovative sprint medic pilot program.

As rural ambulance service providers struggle to cover the cost of care across the state, the main challenges are reimbursement rates and staff shortages.

“Anyone with basic math skills knows that you cannot stay in business or providing services for any length of time if your costs outstrip the revenues coming in,” said Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Rural EMS providers aren’t getting enough reimbursement to offset costs like fuel and medications.

“Our rural areas, they’re more sparsely populated, so those ambulances need to travel further distances, but with fewer patients,” said Nelson.

One of many rural communities eligible for this funding is Chatfield.

“Knowing that there’s gonna be some additional funding is really helpful,” said Rocky Burnett, Chatfield’s Ambulance Director and EMS Training Coordinator.

While covering costs is an issue, especially after purchasing a new ambulance two years ago, the even bigger challenge Chatfield EMS faces is staffing.

“We have myself and one other person that are full-time here in the City of Chatfield, and then the other 20 people are volunteers,” said Burnett.

With call volume increasing to around 500 a year, up from 350 pre-COVID, it’s becoming more and more necessary to add full-time and part-time EMTs.

“During COVID things kinda skyrocketed, and we thought that after COVID things would kinda go back to a normal level and they just haven’t,” said Burnett.

However, Burnett says recruitment in the small town has been tough.

“We’re very thankful to have Mayo Clinic in our backyard, but also we’re competing against Mayo Clinic to get EMTs,” said Burnett. “If we can at least give some sort of a wage that’s appealing, maybe some people wanna come join our service.”

As someone who knows how rewarding the job can be, Burnett is hopeful the extra money will help persuade more people to sign on.

“You don’t really notice it during a call necessarily, but later on when you run into that same person, especially in a small community, run into them at the grocery store, or one of their relatives or something, and they’re just thankful that when they had their 911 moment someone was able to respond, it’s huge, that’s when you feel it,” said Burnett.

By increasing funding for rural EMS services, it improves the overall medical care people in these communities receive.

To apply, go here. The deadline is September 16.