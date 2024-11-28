Americans are on their way home after being detained in China for years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Three Americans who had been detained in China for years are now on their way home.

The White House said Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung are now free thanks to a prisoner swap after being detained for various crimes such as spying and espionage.

They were released in exchange for three unidentified Chinese nationals in U.S. custody.

President Biden pointed to a rare diplomatic agreement with China as part of his legacy.