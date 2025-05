The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are looking for a way to give back, you have an opportunity in Austin.

On Friday until 5 p.m., the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Appointments are still open for the blood drive, and the signup link can be found here.