American Idol holds zoom auditions for Minnesotans and Iowans

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota and Iowa residents will have the chance to audition for American Idol from the comfort of their very own homes.

On Friday, September 6th, American Idol will be hosting virtual auditions via zoom for Minnesota and Iowa residents.

This will be their fifth year of hosting their “Idol Across America” live nationwide search for the next superstar. It gives hopefuls the chance to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for their chances of being on American Idol as the show enters its 8th season on ABC.