NW Rochester road closed to traffic

(ABC 6 News) – First responders are at the scene of a crash at 75th Street NW/US 63 and 18th Avenue NW, Rochester.

US 63 is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicle just east of the exit from Highway 52.

MNDOT

MNDOT cameras show three vehicles at the intersection and just east, with traffic backed up as cars leave Highway 52.

Rochester firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance are visible on scene, as well as law enforcement.

