Amboy man killed in tire incident

(ABC 6 News) – A Blue Earth County man was killed while trying to move a sprayer tire Sunday, May 18.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Douglas Harold Sanders was found unresponsive under the several-hundred-pound tire in his machine shed on 100th Street.

The BECSO said Sanders was pinned between the tire and a planter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.