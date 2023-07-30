Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old Becker boy

(KSTP) – Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for a 2-year-old Becker boy.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the alert that was issued Saturday night just before midnight was canceled around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

The BCA adds the boy was found safe.

Early Sunday afternoon, Becker police provided an update on their investigation, saying officers were called to the 12000 block of Rolling Ridge Road around 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic assault. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been assaulted. Her age wasn’t immediately provided.

Police went on to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Scott Peter Henrikson, who left in the female’s vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside. Police added Henrickson wasn’t supposed to have any contact with the boy due to a court order.

An Amber Alert was then issued to help find the boy and Henrickson.

About five and a half hours after Becker police were called for the reported assault, members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were then sent to a home on the 7800 block of Highland Scenic Road in Baxter.

The caller said there were lights on in a shed and could see someone moving inside it.

Police say Henrikson has a connection to the home, and after about three and a half hours of negotiating with those in the perimeter that was set up outside the shed, Henrickson was arrested.

Becker Police say he is being held on charges for:

Two counts of domestic assault

Two counts of Protection Order violation

Threats of Violence

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

The Crow Wing County Jail Roster also shows Henrikson is being held on charges of deprivation of custodial/parental rights, obstructing the legal process and second-degree drug sale.

Formal charges could be filed as soon as Monday.