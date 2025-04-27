Amazon book sale falls on same day as Independent Bookstore Day

On a day meant for supporting local shops, Amazon also held a massive book sale. Amazon says it's a coincidence, but bookstore owners are upset either way.

(ABC 6 New) – Inside Garden Party Books, people strolled in chatting with owner Anna Smith. It was nothing out of the ordinary for the dreary Friday afternoon.

Smith says moments like those are under threat if companies like Amazon host book sales that draws people away from their stores, with their low price promises and convenient purchasing methods.

“Obviously they can have sales whenever they want,” Smith said of Amazon. “But to have it on Independent Bookstore Day is just not very kind.”

Theresa, the owner of Paperback Book Palace in Rochester, said she wasn’t amused with Amazon’s decision, but confused.

“I don’t quite understand why Amazon would be having a sale except for you know purpose of competition,” Theresa said.

ABC 6 News reached out to Amazon to get some reasoning behind the decision and they said it was just a mere coincidence.

A spokesperson for the company said in an email to ABC 6…

“The overlap was unintentional. The dates for our sale were set this year to accommodate additional participating countries.”

Mistake or misstep, shoppers at Independent Bookstores in Rochester were still upset. Ava Eckerman said these local shops let people explore their identity in ways online shopping can’t.

“Being able to explore in these areas I think is essential for igniting that passion for reading,” Eckerman said.

She’s been able to help other people find that passion by working at her local library.

“One of my favorite things is when I can ask someone here their favorite book and you just can’t do that online,” Eckerman said.

Ben VanFossen was browsing Garden Party Books on Thursday. He said conversations with people in the store are the kind of one-on-one connections readers can only get by shopping in person.

It’s nice to be able to walk around, be able to meet people and see things in person, these are the people who live in your community,” VanFossen said. “It’s an opportunity to embrace where you’re at.”

Staff at Garden Party Books and Paperback Book Palace said the best way to support them is to donate and buy from them whenever you need your next read.