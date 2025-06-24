Amazon announces Prime expansions in rural areas

Amazon expands Prime in rural areas

(ABC 6 News) — Amazon has announced it will be expanding its services to more rural communities across the United States.

The company says it is bringing its same-day and next-day Prime delivery to more than 4000 rural areas by the end of the year.

It is part of a $4 billion investment to triple the size of Amazon’s delivery network by the end of 2026. The online retail giant says the move will also create 100,000 jobs.