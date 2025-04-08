AMA President-Elect visits Rochester after life-saving surgery at Mayo Clinic

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It was an extraordinary day on Tuesday for Mayo medical students and physicians alike.

That is because the American Medical Association’s (AMA) incoming president, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, was in Rochester giving them grand rounds.

However, his visit was just as much a personal one as it was a professional one.

In November of last year during an address to the AMA, Dr. Mukkamala began having trouble speaking clearly. It led to the discovery of a large brain tumor, which required surgery. He opted to have Mayo Clinic perform the surgery.

Fast forward several months to Tuesday, Dr. Mukkamala shared his personal experience as a doctor becoming the patient.

The experience, Dr. Mukkamala said, will shape his AMA presidency and reinforces the need to address inequities in our health system.

“The navigating the healthcare system, and what I learned after 25 years of teaching. What it was to be a doctor in that situation, but then all of a sudden to be a patient in that situation was an enormous educating experience,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

Dr. Mukkamala said the attention he received at Mayo Clinic took him from the worst experience of his life to one of the best. Part of that had to do with having his family beside him during the difficult time.

An experience, he says, that has changed his perspective when it comes to patient care.

“Let them be in the room with me, so they can hear about your healthcare issues so that we can all figure this out together right. And that is a perspective I didn’t have before I was a patient, and so I think it has made me a better physician and better leader of the physical organization to make sure patients get better care,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

As president-elect, Dr. Mukkamala’s inauguration to become president of the AMA is set for June 10.