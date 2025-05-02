Alzheimer’s diagnoses reach all-time high, according to new data

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows diagnoses of the disease have reached an all-time high in the United States, and it has become the 4th leading cause of death in Minnesota.

However, with that increased number also comes new methods of detection and treatment.

About six years ago, Virginia Arey received a diagnosis that changed the trajectory of her life – mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease.

It didn’t come as a surprise though.

“In my family, on my father’s side of the family, there was a very strong history of this kind of illness,” she says.

For Virginia, known as Ginny by most people, the diagnosis wasn’t as severe as many others experience because it was caught early.

That doesn’t mean she’s been free and clear.

“I do not drive,” Ginny says. “That’s a big change.”

She also doesn’t let it get her down, thanks in part to the support of her husband, Stuart, and her corgi, Tref.

“I could see that this journey we were going to take,” says Stuart, “One, we had each other which was important and two, there was a lot of support that we could learn.”

Ginny is now one of more than seven million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, a number that’s grown thanks to several factors.

“Part of that is because as our population has aged, more people are going to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” says Sharon Parriott, CEO of the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Another factor is the improvement of detection methods, a process that is still ongoing.

One of the big ways currently in the works is through blood testing that can show if a person has the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s.

In turn, that makes getting treatment even easier.

“”If we are able to get more people on these drugs earlier,” says Parriott, “They can slow the disease down and live in those better quality years much longer.”

That’s where Ginny is now, prolonging the sense of self she still has one day at a time.

It’s one of the reasons she’s been able to find peace with her diagnosis.

“I feel very hopeful about that,” she says. “That the time I have for the remainder of my life I’m going to be hopefully active and productive.”

The Arey’s, and Stuart in particular, also credit the availability of support groups with helping the manage living with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND chapter manages numerous groups across the state, while others like a new one in LeRoy, run independently.

The Alzheimer’s Association also runs a 24/7 support line.