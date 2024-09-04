Altra Federal Credit Union supports local schools through school spirit debit cards

(ABC 6 News) — Altra Federal Credit Union is supporting local high schools in the communities they serve through their High School Spirit Debit Card Giveback Program.

The program allows community members to proudly show their school pride when making everyday purchases and help make a meaningful impact.

As part of the program, when someone opens a checking account at an Altra Federal Credit Union office and chooses one of the High School Spirit instant issue debit cards, $5 is donated to that school.

The program just wrapped up its second year of giving, and collectively, over $20,000 have been donated since its inception.

The funds from the program are intended to support various school programs and activities, allowing schools to use the money as they see fit.

“Our commitment to supporting local schools is a core part of our mission and Helping Members Live Their Best Lives. This program has received great feedback because members can show their school spirit, help support their schools and have a positive impact on students,” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Strategies Manager via a press release.

For more information about the program, click here.