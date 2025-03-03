Alternate side parking launched in Mason City ahead of winter storm

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City is launching its alternate side parking ordinance in advance of a winter storm on Tuesday night.

Alternate side parking and the emergency snow route will take effect at 7 p.m. on Monday.

This means you must park on odd-numbered sides of the street on odd-numbered days, and the even side on even days.

No parking is allowed along the emergency snow route, which is on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.