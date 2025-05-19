ALPD shares tips to prevent vehicle smash-and-grabs

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department is sharing some tips with residents on how they can prevent their cars from being broken into.

According to the department’s Facebook post, thieves often target what they can see, so residents should take a few extra moments to hide any valuables that they leave in their cars. That includes purses, bags, electronics, and even loose change.

ALPD says if you have to leave something in your car, secure it under a seat or in the trunk so you’re not transferring them in the parking lot.

Parking in well-lit areas with high traffic can also deter would-be thieves.

Police also remind you to always make sure your doors and windows are fully closed and locked.