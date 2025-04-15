ALPD officer honored at state conference

(ABC 6 News) – Lt. Darin Palmer of the Albert Lea Police Department was awarded at the Minnesota SOTA (Special Operations Training Association) conference in St. Cloud on Monday.

Palmer was honored with the meritorious service award. The award recognizes someone who has given exceptional service in the performance of their duties. It is awarded for either sustained, long-term noteworthy achievement or for a single significant event.

Video of Palmer receiving the award can be seen below: