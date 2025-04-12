ALPD ask for help in park vandalism case

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying witnesses and/or suspects involved in significant vandalism at Fountain Lake Park, 100 Fountain St.

According to the City, around 7 a.m. on April 3, police responded to a report of damage at Fountain Lake Park at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard.

Upon investigation, officers discovered extensive damage to park lighting and landscaping, including:

Streetlights: Three streetlight-style lights in the grassy area near Fountain Lake had their glass globes smashed.

Sidewalk marker light: One raised marker light near the water’s edge had its top broken off.

Electrical panel: The electrical panel was opened, and rocks (riprap from the lake’s edge) were thrown against the breakers, causing visible damage.

Gazebo landscaping: The landscaping and retaining wall around the gazebo, particularly on the north side, were broken apart and overturned.

Stadium seating marker lights: Marker lights embedded in the cement stadium seating area were kicked out.

Scattered riprap: Rocks, likely used to cause the damage, were scattered across the sidewalk.

The estimated damage exceeds $30,000.

Investigators believe the vandalism occurred within the previous two to three days, given the favorable weather conditions.

“This level of destruction is deeply concerning, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable,” said ALPD Lt. Darin Palmer. “Fountain Lake Park is a valued community space, and this senseless act of vandalism impacts everyone who enjoys it.”

ALPD documented the damage with photographs, and the Albert Lea Parks and Recreation departments have started repairs. ALPD is conducting extra patrols in the park to deter further incidents.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in Fountain Lake Park between April 1 – 3, 2025, or who has any information related to this incident, to contact police immediately:

Call 507-377-5200

Reference incident number: 202500013727

Officers say public assistance is crucial in helping bring those responsible to justice.