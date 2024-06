On Sunday, Craft Lab in Stewartville invited the community out for a fun Father's Day event.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, Craft Lab in Stewartville invited the community out for a fun Father’s Day event.

It proved to be an afternoon of alpaca fun at the art studio with Homestead Arts Farm.

Dads and their kids came out from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to pet and feed the alpacas.

After that, they could make their very own stuffed alpaca buddy to take home with them.