Allina Health resumes normal operations amidst nationwide IV fluid shortage

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, Allina Health says it is starting to reschedule surgeries that were canceled in light of a nationwide IV fluid shortage due to Hurricane Helene.

Related: Mayo Clinic issues statement on IV fluid shortage; Klobuchar calls for action

The storm damaged the North Carolina Baxter facility — the nation’s leading manufacturer of IV fluids.

Related: Hurricanes & health: ABC’s Dr. Darien Sutton analyzes how Helene and Milton affect the medical world

While the shortage is not over, Allina says through its conservation efforts and delivery of additional supplies, it is resuming normal clinical operations at all of its sites.

However, Allina still expects to receive fewer amounts of IV fluid resources through the end of the year.