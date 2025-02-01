Allina Health hosts National Guard training

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Members of the National Guard received special training on Friday. It was all part of Allina Health’s hands-on learning event in Minneapolis.

Members entered a simulation center that creates specific scenarios found in real life medical situations.

The room is even adapted with technology that mimics stressful environments that medical units may experience when responding to an emergency.

“We get that extra dynamic added in that you don’t get from reading a text book or clicking through a course on a computer screen that you’re always going to get some value out of training,” said Minnesota National Guard Captain Eric Jezierski.

The National Guard members were from the Field Medic Platoon who are part of the Arden Hills-based 34th Red Bull Infantry Division.