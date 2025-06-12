Alliant Energy reports power outages in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — A number of Iowa communities are experiencing power outages following some severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.

Alliant Energy has reported multiple outages, including an outage in Belmond impacting 1012 customers. To the southeast, another outage near the Alexander area is impacting 912 customers.

Further north, an outage is impacting 268 customers in Klemme and another in Meservey is impacting 196 customers.

For a full map of the outages, click here.