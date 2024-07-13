Alleged drunk driver injured after crash with semi-truck

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol believes alcohol was involved in a crash in Winona County Friday night.

It happened at 10:19 p.m. on I-90 near milepost 258.

The semi-truck was eastbound when it collided with a Ford travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90.

The driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Isauro Itehua from Maine was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was involved in the incident.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.