All Hy-Vee stores to hold 25th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

(ABC 6 News) – All Hy-Vee grocery stores will be holding a 25th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast, a press release said Thursday.

This year’s breakfast will be held on Monday, November 11.

A free buffet-style breakfast is set to be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

Veterans and active-duty military will also receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Monday, Nov. 11 when they shop at Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Additionally, Hy-Vee is holding its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up. According to the press release, the company will team up with customers to raise money to support organizations that assist veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

The fundraiser goes through Nov. 17 at all Hy-Vee stores, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

stores across Minnesota and Iowa.

Hy-Vee will also reportedly match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds going to Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.