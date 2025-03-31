‘All hell broke loose’: Brooklyn Park homeowner recounts the moment a plane crashed into his house

(KSTP) — A Brooklyn Park homeowner is lucky to be alive after a small plane crashed into his house on Saturday.

“You know, I thought back about the sequence of events, when all hell broke loose, that I realized how quickly everything got engulfed in fire. And how close I came to not getting out of the house,” Ken Tobacman said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Federal officials will return to the scene of the crash on Monday to comb through the wreckage piece by piece as part of their investigation into what caused the plane to crash.

US Bank on Sunday said it believes its Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer Terry Dolan was the person inside the plane.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will officially identify the person who died in the crash.

The NTSB said it will release a preliminary report in the next two weeks.