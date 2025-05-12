Algae blooms begin appearing in Minnesota lakes

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With hot and sunny weather over the past week or so, it’s been perfect lake weather.

Unfortunately, the weather also means perfect conditions for something else: algae.

So far, Minnesotans across the state have already called with questions on issues they are seeing on the lakes. However, despite water quality tests every week during the summer, those tests don’t start for a few weeks.

“We have to get out staff trained. We have to get the reagents in our labs before we start testing, which is usually right around Memorial Day,” said Rachel Crabb of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Not all algae is dangerous, though. Green algae is stringy and cotton-like and will come off in clumps.

However, toxic, blue-green algae doesn’t clump off and would like more like wet paint.

The Shell Rock River Watershed District has been fighting recurring algae blooms in Fountain Lake for nearly a decade.

Just last year, crews dredged the deepest part of the lake to stop the blue-green algae from spreading everywhere.

Last week, people were asked to stay out of Fountain Lake as it was treated for invasive weeds. An herbicide was added to the East and West Main Bay.

