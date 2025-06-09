Alfalfa weevils return, cause problems for farmers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Alfalfa weevils are back in season.

If you don’t already know about the evil weevils, they are small grub-like bugs that leaves alfalfa covered in holes, creating a massive headache for farmers.

These next few weeks are the most important for farmers who need to scan their alfalfa fields before bugs dig in.

University of Minnesota ag-extension educator Anthony Hanson says cold temperatures can cut down on the amount of weevils that survive winter, but snow can help them live longer.

“This year we may have gotten a little help from winter, and I’m still a little cautious about predictions on that,” Hanson said.

While Byron farmer Kevin Connelly mainly deals with leaf hoppers, he knows the struggle of alfalfa versus insect.

Leafhoppers or weevils, either one, if you don’t do anything, they will wreck a hay crop,” Connelly said.

Currently, pesticides are the main thing used to handle the alfalfa weevil. Hanson recommends cutting alfalfa down specifically before they would do damage.