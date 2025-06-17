Alfalfa weevils cause concern for local farmers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Corn, alfalfa, and soybeans are just a few of the crops found here in southeast Minnesota.

However, alfalfa is sometimes accompanied by the all-too-common alfalfa weevil.

Farmer Kevin Connelly uses his alfalfa to feed his dairy herd outside Byron, and while his main concerns revolve around the potato hopper, he also has concerns about weevils.

“Leaf hoppers or weevils, either one, if you don’t do anything, they will wreck a hay crop,” Connelly said.

University of Minnesota Agriculture Extension educator and entomologist Anthony Hansen says weevils can reduce the amount of alfalfa harvested by up to 40%.

“Generally, if you see something that’s less than an inch feeding on alfalfa leaves, especially someone mows and their discbine is just filled with what looks like grubs, that’s usually alfalfa weevil out there,” Hansen said.

The green grubs feast on alfalfa during their larval stage, which typically coincides with the early season for alfalfa farmers who harvest their first round of hay at the beginning of June.

Cold temperatures and a lack of ground cover lowered the weevil population this year, but insecticide resistance is creating long-term future challenges.

“We have had reports just from growers and applicators that these insecticides don’t seem to be working as well. It’s more common they talk about fields that seem like it failed to control anything,” Hansen said. “Some of our insecticides, they may get overused sometimes because they’re particularly cheap, and the one in question right now is pyrethroids.”

Hansen still urges farmers to try to use other methods against weevils such as moving their alfalfa mowing schedule earlier to kill the pest.

This method will slow the growing resistance to chemicals and kill the bugs in their larval stage, which is necessary because of the slow development process of new insecticides.

“New insecticides take years to research and get approved, and there aren’t that many of them, so I wouldn’t rely on new insecticides coming too much. So we need to work with the tools that we have so far,” Hansen said.