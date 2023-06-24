ALERT DAY: Strong, severe storms possible Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening has prompted an ALERT DAY.

The ABC 6 Weather First team says we’re looking at more than one round of showers and thunderstorms with the first moving in Saturday morning and slowly weakening as it moves west to east. We don’t expect much, if any, severe potential out of this line as it moves into southeast MN and north-central and northeast IA, just some healthy rain and maybe gusty wind.

The second, afternoon to early evening round of thunderstorms looks to pack more of a punch with severe potential. Damaging wind and hail up to 1″ being primary threats from any severe storms if they do hit that threshold. For the most part, this storm system is full of some real healthy rainfall. We’ll have all the latest warnings on-air and online Saturday if and when they are issued.

Download the ABC 6 News Now App for the latest weather information including current radar, forecasts and severe weather alerts.

For more weather information, CLICK HERE.

Follow the ABC 6 Weather Team on social media.