Alcohol use suspected in rural Mankato crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota woman was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious following a single-vehicle crash in rural Mankato on Thursday.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:33 p.m. on July 3, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of South Bend Avenue and Pintail Street near the Minneopa Gold Course.

Responding deputies found a 2005 Buick LaCrosse drove off the roadway, wedged between two trees and caught on fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 60-year-old Susanne Moe of Plymouth, MN. Moe was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and first responders were unable to reach her because the car was pinned between the trees.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and Lake Crystal Police Department worked together to use a tow rope to pull the vehicle away from the trees while keeping the fire down with extinguishers.

Moe was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed alcohol contributed to the crash. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing.

Mayo Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene, as well as off-duty members of the South Bend Fire Department who happened to be at the golf course and quickly responded while others used rescue and fire suppression equipment.