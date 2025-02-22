Alcohol involved in Winona County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Winona County on Friday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 4:49 p.m. on Highway 61 in Goodview.

The crash report states 29-year-old Johannes Rinnhofer was heading south on the highway when his vehicle left the road and collided with the median.

Rinnhofer was transported to Winona County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rinnhofer was also not wearing a seat belt.

Winona County, Goodview Police and Fire. Winona Ambulance and MNDOT all assisted at the scene.