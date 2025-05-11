Alcohol involved in I-90 crash

(ABC 6 News) – Four people were hurt in a head-on collision on I-90 on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 3:17 p.m. in Freeborn County.

The crash report states a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on I-90 while a 2023 Toyota Tundra was heading east, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

MSP says the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, 36-year-old Nyaroup Jal of Albert Lea, was using alcohol.

Jal received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, but was not taken to any healthcare facility.

The three occupants of the Toyota all received non-life threatening injuries.

55-yearold Christine Bennett and 63-year-old Stanley Bennett of Mountain Lake were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea, while 20-year-old John Bennett was taken to Saint Marys Hospital.

Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo Air all assisted MSP at the scene.