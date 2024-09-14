Alcohol involved in fatal Hwy 52 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was killed and two injured in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 early Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 1:12 a.m. in Pine Island.

The crash report states 35-year-old Simona Vera from San Diego, CA, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Hwy 52, when she collided with two other vehicles heading south.

Vera was transported to Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. MSP believes alcohol was a factor.

25-year-old Marisa Johnson from Rochester was also transported to Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

A 60-year-old woman from Rochester was also involved in the crash. Her name and extent of her injuries have not yet been made public, but MSP states this was a fatal crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire, Police, and Ambulance and Zumbrota Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

MSP is expected to release more information about the 60-year-old driver at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.