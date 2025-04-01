Alcohol Awareness Month: The art of making a mocktail

Making a Mocktail

(ABC 6 News) — April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and Carly Berglund learns to perfect her mocktail skills with Bitter & Pour beverage director Josh Kral in this live Daytime interview.

Recipe by Josh Kral:

2 oz bitter orange liqueur (for the mocktail, use a non-alcoholic substitute like Amaro Falso)

1 oz passion fruit purée

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz agave

2 drops of salt water



Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with Hometown grilled peppers from Pasquale’s. The oil from the pepper will float on top of the cocktail and season it as you sip.



