Albion SC Southern Minnesota soccer team visits Cascade Creek Memory Care

(ABC 6 News) — Some elite, young athletes shared their love and soccer moves with residents at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester on Tuesday.

The Albion SC Southern Minnesota soccer team spent the day at the community, practicing passing drills together and playing frisbee golf.

At the end of the day, the players and coaches presented a signed jersey and ball to the seniors.

“Many of our residents are fans and a number of them played sports in their lives,” said, Shelby Baclesse, life engagement director for Cascade Creek via a press release. “Our seniors are energized by interacting with the next generation. This was a great way to learn new skills while making new friends.”