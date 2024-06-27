Albert Lea’s Ward 4 City Councilor resigns

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea’s Ward 4 City Councilor Sherri Rasmussen announced at the June 24 council meeting that she is resigning, according to a Facebook post from the City of Albert Lea.

The post suggests that Rasmussen’s resignation comes due to moving out of the area. Rasmussen was elected to the 4-year council term in November 2022.

The council will need to decide next month whether to appoint a resident from Ward 4 to the council or hold a special election to fill the remaining 2.5 years of the term.