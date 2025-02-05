Albert Lea’s Big Freeze returns this weekend

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea’s annual Big Freeze is returning on Saturday.

Despite the cold, the community is gathering to celebrate and raise money for initiatives to make Albert Lea a better place for all.

Organizers from the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau said even though the festival takes place during the winter, it still draws a lot of people out to the celebration.

“The nice thing with it being in February is we’ve kind of already become seasoned. So we’ve already got frostbite, so it doesn’t really matter if we get a little bit more,” Holly Babcock, Executive Director of the Albert Lea CVB, said.

Each year, proceeds from the festival are put back into the community.

This year, money raised during the Plunge into the frozen lake at Edgewater Park is going towards building the city’s inclusive playground and miracle field.

“It’s been really fun to be able to see the growth and change of what the give back looks like each year, so we’re excited to be able to see how much the park raises this year,” Babcock said.

The event officially starts on Saturday, but the annual medallion hunt got underway on Monday.

Papa J will also be playing live music at 112 Broadway on Friday night ahead of the Big Freeze.

Events on Saturday

The Plunge for the Park starts at 11 a.m. at Edgewater Bay. You can register at alltogetheralbertlea@gmail.com. Teams will need to bring the money by 10:30 a.m.

The ice fishing tournament starts at 1:30 p.m. at the City beach. All ages are welcome, and it costs $10 per hole. Minnows are provided.

Several stores are also participating in a Galentine’s Day special.

A chili cookoff and bake sale will be happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Bay Pavilion. IT cost $6 dollars to taste and vote, or $5 with a non-perishable food donation. Proceeds benefit the Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.

There will also be a Real Mermaid Experience, a Bloody and Beer Bar and a story show.