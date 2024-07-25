Albert Lea’s American Legion Riders take terminally ill founder on one more ride

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the American Legion Riders in Albert Lea took one of their founders who is terminally ill on one more ride.

The Albert Lea American Legion Riders rode up to Thorncrest Senior Living Community to surprise Jim Hockenson, a veteran and longtime member of the American Legion.

Hockenson founded Albert Lea’s riding group with two other riders back in 2015. However, Hockenson was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer back in 2022 and is currently in hospice care. So, the group decided to take him out and do something that he loves: riding a motorcycle.

Over 20 riders were part of the group.

“It’s the most awesomest thing anybody’s ever done,” Hockenson said.

The American Legion Riders say that they are going to continue to be there for Jim, and they hope that they can take him on another ride soon.