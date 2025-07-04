Albert Lea’s 4th of July Jamboree kicks off with annual parade

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, the 4th of July festivities were in full swing Thursday evening with its annual 4th of July parade.

The parade featured everything from first responders to tractors doing donuts, leaving the streets filled with candy, and if you were lucky, icy pops.

The evening wrapped up with fireworks, and if you missed them, there will be plenty more to come across the area.

For a full list of 4th of July events this weekend, click here.