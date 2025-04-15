Albert Lea votes unanimously for remodel of City Hall

(ABC 6 News) — At Monday night’s meeting, the Albert Lea City Council voted unanimously in favor for a project to remodel City Hall.

Related: Albert Lea City Council to consider remodeling proposal for City Hall at Monday’s meeting

The main focus of the project is building security upgrades while separating spaces for city employees from areas meant for the public.

It includes adding a key card system for door locks, moving service windows to enable staff to see activity in the lobby, more expedient emergency exit routes, and adding a public meeting room, employee breakroom, and employee-only restroom.

The cost estimate for the project is just under $1.5 million, but that price tag could rise if the project is done in multiple phases.

The project still needs to be put out for bids and get final approval before it can get underway.