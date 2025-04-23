Albert Lea to hold event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department are reminding everyone to turn in unwanted medications on Saturday.

April 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Albert Lea will be holding an event in the Walmart parking lot.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off unused medicine both confidentially and without charge.

There are additional drop off locations in Austin, Kasson, St. Charles, and Rochester. These include law enforcement offices and select Hy-Vee and Walgreens stores as well as the Mayo Clinic Pharmacy and Saint Marys.