Albert Lea to conduct smoke testing of sewer systems

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea is set to conduct smoke testing of its sanitary sewer systems next week.

The testing is taking place in two places.

The first includes Railroad Avenue, the Kirkwood neighborhood, south Broadway, and portions of 11th Street and Hillcrest Road. The second location includes neighborhoods north of 19th Street and east of Larson Avenue.

This includes the trailer parks and areas south of 16th Street, and a small portion of Myers Road.

Testing will be conducted August 12th and 13th.