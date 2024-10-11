Albert Lea teen pleads guilty in second of 5 car break-ins

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea teenager pleaded guilty to one of four charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in Freeborn County Court Friday.

Lah Soe, 19, was previously arrested Feb. 15 and pleaded guilty to “going through” Albert Lea cars for valuables the same day.

Three days after that arrest and conviction, Soe was arrested and charged with the exact same crime.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle March 3, followed by another arrest and charge May 28.

Soe pleaded guilty to a previous tampering charge from Jan. 22, in exchange for the dismissal of the Feb. 18-May 28 charges.

He was immediately sentenced to 1 year of probation and ordered to complete cognitive skills training and “theft programming.”

If Soe does not complete this probation without incident, he could be re-sentenced to 90 days, according to court documents.